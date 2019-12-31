With births down and declining migration, US had slowest growth rate in a century
Updated : December 31, 2019 12:32 PM IST
The US grew from 2018 to 2019 by almost a half percent, or about 1.5 million people, with the population standing at 328 million this year, according to population estimates.
For the first time in decades, natural increase — the number of births minus the number of deaths — was less than 1 million in the US due to an ageing population of Baby Boomers.
International migration to the US decreased to 595,000 people from 2018 to 2019, dropping from as many as 1 million international migrants in 2016, according to the population estimates.
