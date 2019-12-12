#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
With Benjamin Netanyahu's fate in question, Israel heads to new election

Updated : December 12, 2019 07:59 AM IST

Israel headed on Wednesday towards a third national election in less than a year with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing the fight of his life for political survival after a criminal indictment.
A midnight deadline, the last of a series of set to allow for the formation of a new government after a September election, passed unmet. That triggered another election within three months.
Neither Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party nor the centrist Blue and White party led by his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, won enough seats in the Knesset for a governing majority in the previous two contests.
With Benjamin Netanyahu's fate in question, Israel heads to new election
