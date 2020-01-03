With an eye on 2022 UP assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav to embark on cycle yatra soon

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav will soon embark on a cycle yatra in Uttar Pradesh. During the yatra, he will visit buildings and projects that were completed while he was the chief minister and compare and contrast the development work undertaken during his tenure and that of the incumbent BJP government in the state.

"The party President wants to show a comparative picture of work done during his tenure and now by the Yogi government. This will serve the dual purpose as he will also meet youth and farmers en-route and interact with them on welfare measures which were started during his tenure," said SP spokesperson Juhie Singh.

This is not the first time that the former Chief Minister is embarking on a cycle yatra.

In 2012, Akhilesh undertook a cycle yatra crisscrossing through various parts of the state and that year, the party came into power with a majority for the first time.

Party sources said that preparations were underway to decide the mode and route for the march.

Through these yatras, the SP also plans to mobilise its cadres for the next Assembly elections in 2022.

On Wednesday, Akhilesh had tweeted photographs of the proposed projects and buildings that were illuminated on New Year's Eve. He termed them as "Samajwadi Vikas Karya" (development works carried out by SP).

Akhilesh has always targeted Yogi Adityanath for claiming the credit of work done during the Samajwadi regime.

Meanwhile, Ram Govind Chaudhary, SP MLA and the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said the date of the cycle yatra would be finalised soon and all party leaders would also participate in it.

On Tuesday, SP legislators came to attend the special session of the state Assembly on bicycles.

The Samajwadi Party fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). But the alliance could not make much of a dent and could just win 15 of the 80 parliamentary seats.

Out of 15, 10 went to BSP, while the Samajwadi Party was reduced to just 5. The BJP bagged 62 seats, down from 71 seats earlier (73 in alliance with the Apna Dal) but increased its vote share from 42.63 percent in 2014 to 49.6 percent. The SP-BSP vote share also dropped from 42.2 percent in the last Lok Sabha polls to 37.3 percent.

The Congress managed to win just one seat in its bastion Raebareli. The biggest shock for the party came in another family stronghold Amethi, where Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, SP allied with the Congress and won just 54 seats. BJP won the election by an overwhelming three-quarter majority of 325 seats. BSP, which fought alone could just manage to win 19 seats.