With an eye on 2022 UP assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav to embark on cycle yatra soon
Updated : January 03, 2020 11:18 AM IST
In 2012, Akhilesh undertook a cycle yatra crisscrossing through various parts of Uttar Pradesh and that year, the Samajwadi Party came into power with a majority for the first time.
Through these yatras, the SP plans to mobilise its cadres for the next Assembly elections in 2022.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, SP allied with the Congress and won just 54 seats.
