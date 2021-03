A day after former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commented on Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP leader on Tuesday hit back at the Gandhi scion, saying, “Wish Gandhi was as concerned when he was in the Congress as he is now.”

"It would have been a different situation had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now, when I was in the Congress," Jyotiraditya Scindia was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Gandhi had told his party's youth wing leaders on Monday that had Jyotiraditya Scindia remained in the Congress he would have certainly become chief minister but was now a "backbencher" in the BJP, according to reports.

Gandhi while addressing the executive committee meeting of the Indian Youth Congress said that even if Scindia returns to the party fold, “he cannot be the chief minister now”.

Scindia had left the Congress along with some legislators loyal to him to join the BJP last year. This led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.