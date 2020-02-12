#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Wipro says Assam NRC data went offline due to non-payment of dues

Updated : February 12, 2020 01:22 PM IST

Wipro said that the contract for the project, commissioned by the Registrar General of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs, expired in October 2019. But no payment was made for renewal.
Wipro continued to pay hosting service "as a gesture of goodwill" until January end before pulling the plug.
Earlier, Wipro had removed the page documenting its work on the Assam NRC exercise from its website a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech in late December 2019 said that there are no plans of a nationwide NRC and challenged naysayers to show detention camps meant for illegal immigrants.
