Wipro removes page documenting work on Assam NRC exercise from website a day after PM Modi's speech

Wipro has removed the page documenting its work on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam from its website. But true to the adage “online is forever,” the page has been archived by Wayback Machine. The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech on Sunday said that there are no plans of a nationwide NRC and challenged naysayers to show detention camps meant for illegal immigrants.

The page on the Wipro website, titled “Digital Governance: Achieving Citizen Enrolment in Record Time”, advertised its role in the NRC exercise in Assam where over 19 lakh people failed to prove their Indian citizenship. The introduction to the page read: “Wipro partnered with the Government of Assam to update the National Register of Citizens, leading to 100% enrolment of Indian citizens.”

Advertising its work on the Assam NRC exercise, the page boasted of Wipro’s proficiency in undertaking and delivering the massive exercise in a state of over 30 million residents.



Provide training and deployed more than 8,000 data entry operators to the state government



Put in place a state-of-the-art fluid data center at Guwahati



Software-generated family tree listing of all applicants



Deploy over 8,000 laptops and 6,000 scanners and other IT and non-IT peripherals in NSKs [NRC Seva Kendras] located at remote locations



Deploy over 3,700 generators in the NSKs



Develop online application modules with user-friendly interface accessible from portable devices like Android, iOS mobiles and tablets



The page also carried a testimonial from Prateek Hajela, the bureaucrat who was in charge of the Assam NRC exercise.

“Without extensive IT deployment and development of bespoke solutions like digitized legacy data development, document segregation and metadata entry, micromanagement and business development tools for daily appraisal of performance of 2500 centers, 157 Tehsil offices and 27 districts, implementation of this Supreme Court-monitored project would not have been possible within short timelines. No other IT project of this scale has been implemented in Assam that covered 100 percent households in the state,” Hajela was quoted as saying.

Haleja’s official designation was IAS Commissioner and Secretary, Home and Political, Government of Assam and State Coordinator, NRC Assam.

The NRC page on the Wipro website.

The government has talked about repatriating illegal immigrants to their country of origin, while there have also been documented evidence of construction of large detention camps.

Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah said in Parliament last month that NRC exercise will be implemented nationwide, but Modi contradicted both the claims.

"There has been no talk on NRC anywhere. It was only implemented in Assam after the Supreme Court's direction. Lies are being spread. Educated naxalis—urban Naxals—are spreading the rumour that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres,” Modi said at Ramlila Maidan.

He was speaking at a rally meant to kickoff Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections next year.