Winter Session of Parliament to commence on Nov 29, end on Dec 23

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Winter Session of Parliament to commence on Nov 29, end on Dec 23
The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and it is likely to conclude on December 23, an official communication from Parliament said.
"The Seventh Session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 29th November 2021. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.
The Rajya Sabha also issued a similar order. "The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, November 29, 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021," the communication said.
Several precautionary measures were in place during the earlier sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
