Winter session of Parliament from tomorrow; govt set to push Citizenship bill

Updated : November 17, 2019 04:12 PM IST

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, economic slowdown, unemployment and the government's plan to bring the Citizenship bill are some of the issues which are likely to emerge as flashpoints between the opposition and treasury benches in the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.
Besides the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session.
The legislation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan if they have fled their respective country due to religious persecution.
