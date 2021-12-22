Winter Session of Parliament concludes a day before schedule

The Winter session of Parliament concluded on Wednesday, a day before schedule. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition parties for repeated disruptions during the Session, saying they seem to be "unable to digest" the mandate of 2019. This session saw opposition members protest on issues such as price rise and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Joshi said the productivity of Lok Sabha was around 82 percent and that of Rajya Sabha around 48 percent. The session also saw the opposition protesting over the suspension of 12 MPs for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August. "It is unfortunate that despite our efforts and reaching out to the Opposition, they created ruckus in the House. It seems that Congress and other opposition parties are unable to digest the mandate of 2019 given by the people," Joshi said.

The government has referred six bills to Parliamentary Committees for greater scrutiny, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill that seeks to override personal laws of different religions, Joshi said. He rejected the Opposition's charge that adequate time was not granted to them for studying the bills, particularly the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.

During the session, 13 bills - 12 bills in Lok Sabha and one bill in Rajya Sabha - were introduced, while 11 bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament, Joshi said.

The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23.

