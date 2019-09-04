Winston Churchill's grandson to be expelled from Conservative Party after defying Boris Johnson
Updated : September 04, 2019 09:21 AM IST
Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain's World War Two leader Winston Churchill, will be expelled from the Conservative Party after voting against Prime MinisterÂ BorisÂ JohnsonÂ on Brexit.
Soames was one of 21 Conservative lawmakers who rebelled, including Ken Clarke, 79, the longest continuously sitting British lawmaker in the House of Commons, and former finance minister Philip Hammond. All are to be expelled.
The move against the Conservative Party grandee marks one of the most bizarre turns in the three-year Brexit crisis that has gripped a country once touted as a confident pillar of Western economic and political stability.
