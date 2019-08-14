Politics
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman likely to be conferred Vir Chakra on Independence Day
Updated : August 14, 2019 11:55 AM IST
The 36-year-old IAF pilot had suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG-21 Bison during the aerial combat between Indian and Pakistani air forces on February 27.
Abhinandan Varthaman, who became the face of a tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan, is set to fly MiG-21 within a few weeks as a medical board cleared his return to fighter cockpit.
Before his jet was hit, he downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan. Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.
