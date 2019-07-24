Will Yeddyurappa be fourth time lucky as Karnataka CM to complete his term? History says otherwise
Updated : July 24, 2019 05:10 PM IST
BS Yeddyurappa became chief minister for the first time in 2007 but remained in office for only seven days.
In May 2008, Yeddyurappa led the BJP to a historic victory in the state and became chief minister for a second time.
Neither BJP nor JDS have been able to complete a full term in Karnataka.
