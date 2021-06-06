  • SENSEX
Will remain Chief Minister as long as high command has confidence in me: Yediyurappa

Updated : June 06, 2021 14:42:56 IST

The Chief Minister also said he won't agree that there was no alternate leader to replace him in the state BJP.
This is possibly the first time that the 78-year old Lingayat strongman has spoken in detail on the issue of leadership change
Will remain Chief Minister as long as high command has confidence in me: Yediyurappa
Published : June 06, 2021 02:42 PM IST

