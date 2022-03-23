Will quit politics if BJP holds Delhi municipal polls timely and wins: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday over the postponement of municipal elections, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will quit politics if the polls are conducted timely and BJP wins them.

The AAP leader's remarks came after the Cabinet approved a bill on Tuesday to unify Delhi's three civic bodies -- East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The bill is likely to be brought in the ongoing second part of the Budget Session. The MCD was trifurcated by the Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit in 2012.

Outside the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said: "The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small election. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls."

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held (timely) and wins them," Kejriwal added.

Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said: "Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country. Today, they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat, tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country."

He questioned if elections can be postponed due to the unification of the municipal bodies. He made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see that the MCD elections happen timely.

The BJP ruled the municipal corporations since 2007. But last year's municipal corporation by-poll results came as a rude shock to the BJP. The AAP swept the by-polls winning four out of the five wards where elections were held on February 28. Congress had snatched the Chauhan Bangar ward from the AAP by a huge margin of over 10,000 votes. After the by-poll results came out, AAP and Congress said that they would wipe it out in the civic body polls in 2022.