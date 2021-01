Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party over accusations of dynastic politics. He dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a bill in the Parliament allowing only one member of a family in politics. He said only West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee would contest the polls if BJP ensures the same.

"I'll leave politics in 24 hours. Those who are talking about the family system have five members each of their families in politics. Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Suvendu Adhikari, and Rajnath Singh have other members of their families in prominent positions. There'll be only Mamata Banerjee from our family in politics if you (BJP) ensure that there will be only one member of a family in politics. Can you accept this challenge? I request the Prime Minister to bring a bill in Parliament allowing only one member of a family in politics," said Abhishek while addressing a rally.

The war of words has been continuing between both the parties ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for April-May this year. There have been several instances of name-calling, accusations and leaders jumping the boats. The TMC and BJP are in direct contest with each other in a triangular battle where the Left would also its hat in the ring.