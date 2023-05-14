Will Karnataka Election results impact 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Here’s what past trends indicate

The BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections just after losing assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

The landslide victory of Congress in Karnataka Assembly election 2023 has already fueled speculations about its possible impact on the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The Karnataka election results are being closely watched by political parties as the Lok Sabha polls are exactly a year away.

Both the national parties — Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress — had put their all out efforts for victory in the southern state. Now, the Congress has emerged as the single largest party with a comfortable majority by securing 136 seats. The ruling BJP could manage to win only 65 seats while Janata Dal (Secular) bagged 19 seats.

The Karnataka election results have already drawn reaction from political leaders about the possible fall out for BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar said that the Karnataka results present a picture of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported.

After a clear mandate, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the victory is a stepping stone for Congress towards the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the Lok Sabha elections are a year away and the electoral outcome in a state many not have a significant impact at the pan-India level. If we look at the past, we can see that the results of state elections have not always had a significant impact on the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections just after losing assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan in 2018. This indicates that the outcome of state elections does not necessarily determine the outcome of general elections. In fact, the BJP went on to form governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh after winning the 2019 elections.

In 2008, the BJP won the Karnataka state elections and then went on to win the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while losing Rajasthan and Mizoram later that year. During the 2008 Karnataka assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the leading party, securing 110 seats. However, this victory did not translate into nationwide success for the party in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. In the general elections, the Congress emerged as single largest party with 206 seats while BJP won 116 seats.

Similarly, in 2013, the Congress secured 122 seats in Karnataka Assembly elections. Yet, the party did not replicate this success at the national level in 2014 Lok Sabha election. The BJP emerged victorious in 2014 general election. Congress lost three state elections later that year in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan to BJP.

The political dynamics continue to fluctuate in the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, resulting in a Congress-JDS coalition government. However, this outcome did not have a significant impact on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP emerged as the clear winner at the national level, securing a majority of seats. The BJP was the single largest party in Karnataka, but lost to the Congress in the three North Indian states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan later that year, while the NDA defeated Congress in Mizoram.

While the results of state elections can give us an idea of the mood of the electorate, they may not necessarily have a significant impact on the outcome of general elections. The 2023 Karnataka assembly election results may not necessarily predict the outcome of the highly anticipated 2024 general elections. The past trends have shown that there have been instances where the party winning state elections has gone on to lose Lok Sabha elections, and vice versa.