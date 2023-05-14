Will Karnataka Election results impact 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Here’s what past trends indicate

The BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections just after losing assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

The landslide victory of Congress in Karnataka Assembly election 2023 has already fueled speculations about its possible impact on the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The Karnataka election results are being closely watched by political parties as the Lok Sabha polls are exactly a year away.

Both the national parties — Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress — had put their all out efforts for victory in the southern state. Now, the Congress has emerged as the single largest party with a comfortable majority by securing 136 seats. The ruling BJP could manage to win only 65 seats while Janata Dal (Secular) bagged 19 seats.

The Karnataka election results have already drawn reaction from political leaders about the possible fall out for BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar said that the Karnataka results present a picture of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported.