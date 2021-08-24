Will Chhattisgarh get new CM? Bhupesh Baghel to meet Rahul Gandhi; TS Singh Deo in Delhi too

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state's Health Minister TS Singh Deo were in the national capital to meet senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday. The meeting is being linked to the purported two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula for the chief minister's post in the state's ruling Congress.

Baghel did not divulge the agenda for the meetings in Delhi while talking to reporters here at the Swami Vivekanand airport. "After a long time, I am going to Delhi. (Last month) I visited Himachal Pradesh to take part in the funeral of Virbhadra Singh ji as a representative of Sonia Gandhi during which I met Priyanka (returning to Delhi). This time the meeting is with Rahul Gandhi. There will also be a meeting with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and state's in-charge PL Punia," Baghel replied when queried about the purpose of his visit.

On the other hand, Singh Deo said the state's in-charge PL Punia will convey to him about his meeting with senior party leaders. "We don't know. Punia ji is the person entrusted with this. He is in touch with the high command. It's for him to convey. We are waiting for his message. I have informed Punia ji that I am in Delhi and I suppose we will get conveyed in the morning (about a meeting)," he told PTI.

The power-sharing formula has been a buzz in the political circles ever since Congress came to power in the state in December 2018.

