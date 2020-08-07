  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Will Beirut's blast be a catalyst for change?

Updated : August 07, 2020 10:20 AM IST

Even if it does end up being the spark for change, it will likely take years of instability and unrest, spurred by dismal economic conditions, to get there.
As the nation mourned, a collective feeling has taken hold that this time, its leaders must be held accountable for committing a crime and rendering the capital unlivable.
The pent-up emotions erupted when French President Emmanuel Macron came to Lebanon to show support, visiting the epicenter of the blast and then touring some of the worst hit neighborhoods.
Will Beirut's blast be a catalyst for change?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Lupin Q1 net profit drops 65% to Rs 107 crore

Lupin Q1 net profit drops 65% to Rs 107 crore

Vodafone Idea stock price falls 7% as Q1 net loss widens; CLSA cuts target

Vodafone Idea stock price falls 7% as Q1 net loss widens; CLSA cuts target

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth over EUR 1,38,000 from EU

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth over EUR 1,38,000 from EU

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement