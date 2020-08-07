Politics Will Beirut's blast be a catalyst for change? Updated : August 07, 2020 10:20 AM IST Even if it does end up being the spark for change, it will likely take years of instability and unrest, spurred by dismal economic conditions, to get there. As the nation mourned, a collective feeling has taken hold that this time, its leaders must be held accountable for committing a crime and rendering the capital unlivable. The pent-up emotions erupted when French President Emmanuel Macron came to Lebanon to show support, visiting the epicenter of the blast and then touring some of the worst hit neighborhoods. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply