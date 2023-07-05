CNBC TV18
Here’s why Union ministers have been meeting BJP chief JP Nadda amid Modi Cabinet reshuffle buzz

By News18.com  Jul 5, 2023 12:32:09 PM IST (Published)

A source told News18 that the Union ministers have been given responsibility of working on weak Lok Sabha seats and that is the feedback they are sharing with the party’s national president in Delhi

The BJP has hinted that it is in for a major reshuffle. As far as the organisation is concerned, the party changed four state presidents — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Punjab — in one day and there are indications that the organisational exercise may pave way for a subsequent cabinet rejig.

In the backdrop of the reshuffle, several Union ministers were seen at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to meet national president JP Nadda.
While it is being speculated that some organisational roles may be given to those ministers who were seen at the party headquarters, top BJP sources told News18 that it is not true. The sources said the cabinet ministers visited the BJP headquarters and met Nadda regarding some crucial party work.
