Why Twitter users are upset at Anand Mahindra amid The Kashmir Files debate

Anand Mahindra is one of the foremost industrialists in India and the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. With 8.9 million followers on Twitter, Mahindra’s posts often attract significant attention. So it comes as a surprise to see social media users criticise him amid the debate around The Kashmir Files, a movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Why Anand Mahindra draws ire of Twitterati

Mahindra’s criticism on the platform stems from a thread of tweets shared by Aditya Raj Kaul, Executive Editor of TV9. Kaul shared on Twitter that during the India Today Conclave (2008), separatist leader Yasin Malik was invited as a ‘Youth Icon.’ Kaul had questioned Mahindra about calling Malik “secular” and “peaceful.” In response Mahindra blocked Kaul.

Sharing the video of the India Today conclave, Kaul tweeted, “Yasin Malik was invited as a “Youth Icon” at India Today Conclave (2008). When I questioned Anand Mahindra, who presided (sic) the panel, for calling him “secular”, “peaceful” he blocked me on Twitter.”

Malik is a Kashmiri separatist leader and former militant, who advocated the separation of Kashmir from both Pakistan and India. After renouncing violence in 1994, Mailk became a prominent voice for the use of peaceful methods for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

However, he was also allegedly responsible for the attack on 40 Indian Air Force personnel in Rawalpora, Srinagar, on January 25, 1990, which resulted in the death of four men in uniform. He was also allegedly behind the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the then Union Home Minister, in 1989. Malik is currently in jail and faces trial.