Why Puducherry is key to BJP's southern strategy

Updated : March 31, 2021 12:12 PM IST

A stint in power in Puducherry, coupled with new development schemes, could help BJP gain some support in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and pave the way for its Mission 2026.
Some hardcore BJP baiters see a “diabolical” plot to capture power on the Congress rubble in Puducherry and are wary of saffron plans to go big in Puducherry in order to eventually dislodge the Dravidian majors in Tamil Nadu.
Published : March 31, 2021 11:37 AM IST

