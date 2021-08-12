Why locals are protesting against naming of Navi Mumbai airport after Bal Thackeray?

The construction of the new greenfield airport in Navi Mumbai is expected to take at least two more years, but protests over its name have been on for months now.

While the Shiv Sena-led Aghadi government in Maharashtra wants to name the airport after party founder Bal Thackeray, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded that the airport be named after Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

However, locals in the area demand that the airport be named after Project Affected People (PAP) leader DB Patil. Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar districts have witnessed massive protests in the last few weeks.

Eyeing a political opportunity, the Bharatiya Janata Party has backed the protest and supported the demand of naming the airport after DB Patil, a local hero.

Meanwhile, the other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — have so far remained silent on the issue.

Leaders of both these parties have said that they are not against naming the airport after Bal Thackeray while adding that there needs to be a consensus.

Who is DB Patil?

A leader of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), DB Patil was a five-time MLA from Panvel (Navi Mumbai) from 1950s onwards. He also served as an MP and an MLC from the constituency before his death in 2012.

DB Patil is fondly remembered for leading protests against CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra) for fair compensation to locals for the acquisition of their lands for various government projects. He led several such campaigns through the 1970s and 80s.

The airport

The Navi Mumbai being built at an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore will have two parallel runways of 3,700 metres and full-length taxiways at a distance of 1,550 metres, making the facility one of the world's largest. The first phase of the airport is expected to become operational by 2023. The new airport is expected to ease congestion at Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.