Why Karnataka election 2023 is significant for BJP, Congress and Lok Sabha polls

With nearly a month left for Karnataka elections, all political parties in the state have geared up for the crucial fight, which is touted as a "trailer" for the Lok Sabha elections next year. While elections to nine states are scheduled this year, the one in Karnataka is significant. Here's how:

1. Impact on Lok Sabha polls:

The results of the Karnataka elections are likely to impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll outcomes and three assembly elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

For the Congress, the Karnataka polls offer the party a chance to strengthen its position as a main opposition party in the country ahead the Lok Sabha polls. If the Congess wins the Karnataka polls, for the party, it would mean being in power in four states.

2. BJP's stronghold: Karnataka is the only southern state with a BJP government.

Therefore, for the BJP which has been trying to expand its footprint, this year's election holds significance. In 2013 and 2018 elections, the BJP emerged as a single largest party but failed to cross the majority mark, paving the way for the Congress-JD(S) alliance rule in the state. The BJP, however, came back to power in 2019 after toppling the Congress-JD(S)-led government.

Now, the thing to watch out for is will the BJP meet the same fate as in past elections or will it prove its majority and win the polls as a lone wolf. The party continues to depend on key Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa.

3. Centre of rows: Karnataka has been in news for several reasons in the past one or two years. It had been the centre of the mass protests over the wearing of hijab in educational institutions. The state has also seen Tipu sultan vs Savarkar debate.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel had earlier stirred up a controversy when he said staunch followers of Tipu Sultan should not be alive and the former ruler’s descendants should be driven away into the forests, News 18 reported. He added that the assembly elections will be fought between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu.

Last year on August 15, right-wing groups had put up a poster of Veer Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed Circle in Shivamogga, to which another group objected as they wanted to install Tipu Sultan’s flex there.

4. Karnataka, a business hub: Karnataka contributes around 8 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), making it one of the most economically important states of India. According to reports last month, the Karnataka government cleared a total of 55 investment proposals worth Rs. 3451.24 crore.