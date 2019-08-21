Why fly 44-yr-old jets when old cars not allowed on road, asks IAF chief
Updated : August 21, 2019 08:26 AM IST
BS Dhanoa made the statement on India's obsolete fleet of fighter aircraft in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a seminar on indigenisation of the IAF held here.
Delivering the inaugural address of the seminar, Rajnath Singh had stressed upon the need to develop indigenous defence production capabilities in India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more