Why did India outlaw vapes? Here’s how the ban impacts public health and economy
Updated : September 19, 2019 01:34 PM IST
The ordinance banning e-cigarettes will need to be approved by Parliament when it returns for the next session due in November.
According to the World Health Organization, after China, India is the world’s second-largest consumer of traditional tobacco products, which are not covered by the new ban, killing nearly 900,000 people every year.
In July, China, home to almost a third of the world’s smokers, indicated that it wanted the supervision of electronic cigarettes to be severely strengthened. While New York, recently became the first American state to ban the sale of e-cigarettes.
