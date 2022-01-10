Why correlate assembly elections and the Union Budget?

Will this year’s Union Budget be populist, as many political pundits, and even some business honchos are speculating about? Here are some reasons why we should not read too much into this so-called budget-elections correlation:
On a serious note, why is a Union Budget having so much prominence as a media-event ? It is the democratic duty of the government to present it on a set-date every year. After all, it’s simply a projection of the statement of accounts of the Government of India for the year ahead!