Politics WHO 'very much' sided with China on coronavirus: Donald Trump Updated : March 26, 2020 12:05 PM IST US President Donald Trump was responding to a question on allegations by Republican Senator Marco Rubio that the WHO showed "favouritism" to China. In a tweet Congressman Greg Steube alleged that the WHO has been a mouthpiece for China during the coronavirus pandemic. Globally, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 21,293 with more than 471,518 cases reported in over 170 countries and territories, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.