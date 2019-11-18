Who pushed Fathima Lateef to suicide?

“The students, faculty, staff and residents of IIT Madras are deeply saddened and extremely perturbed by the unfortunate and untimely demise of our student. Ms Fathima Lateef, and the events that unfolded thereafter,” read the statement issued by IIT Madras almost a week later, on November 15, making it clear that the events thereafter was as much a concern as the death.

“It is like that. There will be an internal condolence mail,” says Azhar CB, a student of IIT Madras. “Everything goes on as normal after that. The Institute doesn’t comment generally.”

But in Fathima’s case, there were events thereafter - the family raised concerns.

Statement by IIT Madras

They found Fathima’s notes and raised their voices. This has resulted in widespread protests and condemnation.

Now hurriedly a special team has been formed by the Tamil Nadu police.

None of it likely to be welcome news for an Institute which has been, in the past, quick to brush away student suicides without conducting enquiries.

The second paragraph of the three-paragraph statement by IIT Madras revealed what the Institute perhaps truly cared about.

“However, the social media trolling of the institute, faculty members and students and trial by the media, even before the conclusion of the police investigation, is gravely demoralizing the students, faculty members and tarnishing the reputation of one of the finest institutes in the country.

Our faculty is known for its high quality, integrity and fairness” - the Institute did not forget to put in a word in favour of the accused, even giving themselves a good character certificate in the process.

That they chose not to mention whether there has been or would be any probe into the professor named in the suicide note - Sudharshan Padmanabhan – is alarming.

“This is not the first suicide in IIT Madras. Suicides are an issue in the campus. Last semester itself there were four suicides here,” says Azhar.

“I had seen a student hanging in his room before the police had been called during my time there”, recalls a former student. “The staff and faculty are unaffected by all these,” he adds. “Everything goes on as normal.”

As recently as four months back, a spate of suicides had initiated a discussion around suicides on campus.

“Open discussions had been held and a report submitted to the student body which unanimously passed the need for an independent external study to find out the reasons as to why many students are pushed towards suicide here,” says Azhar.

“No action has been taken yet. Internal studies are useless as we are blind to our own problems.”

“We want the administration to ensure a proper enquiry,” demands Justin Joseph, another student at IIT Madras. “This is the sixth suicide in a year including that of a faculty member. Something has to be done.”

“The news that broke after Fathima’s death, initially held that she had scored less marks which upset her and had led her to suicide. This was much like what had happened on many previous occasions when the Institute blamed student suicides on their inability to handle academic pressure, or their low performance or something like that,” says a former student. “It is always like that.”

Only that in Fathima’s case, there were glaring inconsistencies and her daily notes and a family who has chosen to fight for her.

Back home in their native Kollam, Fathima’s mother, sedated and listless has only a few words to say - “No one else should have to face this again.”

Her twin Aysha told The Lede - “No other Aysha should lose her Fathima. This fate shouldn’t happen to anyone else.”

And her father, who has only begun eating since November 16, Friday, says that he is determined. “I will not leave Chennai until those who tormented my ponnumol (golden girl) are arrested and behind bars.”

Source: The Lede