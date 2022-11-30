Sharmila is the daughter of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Y. S. Vijayamma and the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. She earlier served as the party convener for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)

YS Sharmila, the founder-president of the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), who was arrested and later granted bail on November 29 for marching towards Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad. Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was marching to the CM’s residence to protest the attack on her convoy by the ruling TRS cadre and the cancellation of permission for her padayatra.

High drama was witnessed in Hyderabad when Sharmila was stopped by the police from proceeding towards Pragathi Bhavan in a vehicle, the windshield and windows of which were allegedly smashed by TRS activists. When she refused to get out of the car, the police had to tow the vehicle away with the YSRTP chief seated in it.

After several minutes of the standoff, Sharmila finally came out of the Toyota SUV and was taken to the SR Nagar police station.

Earlier, Sharmila was arrested on Monday, November 28, after the clash between her supporters and TRS party workers in Warangal, Telangana.

Who is YS Sharmila?

Sharmila is the daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Vijayamma and the younger sister of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She earlier served as the party convener for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Prior to June 2012, Sharmila had never been into the rough and tumble of politics. That year, she campaigned for her brother, who was in jail in connection with a dozen assets cases. In the absence of Jagan, president of YSRCP, Sharmila campaigned for the by-polls to 18 Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP had won 15 Assembly seats and the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency in the polls.

Back then, she had launched a 3,000-km walkathon -- Maro Praja Prasthanam – which was a reflection of her late father’s 1,600-km long padayatra in 2003.

“I am YSR’s daughter and an arrow released by Jagan Anna. My name is Sharmila,” The Hindu quoted her in 2012.

During the campaign, Sharmila was received by huge crowds at over 150 public meetings. However, she had to take a break for two months in the middle of the yatra to treat a fractured knee through surgery.

Sharmila had invoked the memories of her father with his trademark wave of the left hand to the people gathered around.

After Jagan’s release from jail, he started his own yatra in 2013 while Sharmila remained home.

She returned to the political milieu again in 2019 with an 11-day bus yatra for YSRCP before the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. YSRCP won a resounding victory in the elections that year.

Break with brother

After defeating Chandrababu Naidu in the elections in 2019, Jagan became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Sharmila and her mother were relegated to the background.

Speaking to reporters in an informal interaction in February 2021, Sharmila said that she was no “arrow” released by anyone as widely alleged and admitted that there were “political differences” between her and her brother Jagan, New Indian Express reported.

Later, Jagan’s chief adviser and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the two had sorted out the differences. However, Sharmila had decided to float her own party, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), which was born in Telangana on July 8, the birth anniversary of her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

A year later, her mother Vijayamma, resigned from the post of honorary president of YSRCP to get involved in activities with Sharmila's YSRTP in Telangana. Jagan and the YSRCP have nothing to do with her party.

Taking her party ahead

Since the formation of her party, Sharmila held a hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad to highlight issues such as unemployment in Telangana. In June last year, she visited the village in Medak district to meet the family of a youth who committed suicide due to unemployment. She also paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs memorial in Hyderabad, The Hindu reported.