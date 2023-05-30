Who is Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and what is fresh controversy on the freedom fighter?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhaghur village of Nashik, Maharashtra. He was regarded as a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, social reformer, and the founder of the Hindutva philosophy.

Actor Randeep Hooda has stirred yet another controversy surrounding Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The actor is going to portray Savarkar in his next film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

Sharing the teaser of the movie recently Hooda tweeted that freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose were inspired by Savarkar. This prompted Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to strongly refute the claims of Hooda.

Vinayak Damodar Savar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, has been in the news recently after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that Mumbai’s Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named after the controversial freedom fighter.

The controversies surrounding Veer Savarkar are nothing new as right-wing political parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party, consider him a great freedom fighter while other outfits like Congress criticise Savarkar over his clemency letters to British rules.

Here's a look at the controversial life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Who was VD Savarkar?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhaghur village of Nashik, Maharashtra.

He was regarded as a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, social reformer, and the founder of the Hindutva philosophy. He was given the title of ‘Veer’ as he was a courageous person who fought for his ideologies.

He was a staunch advocate of Hindutva, since his early days, as Jyotirmaya Sharma demonstrated in his book "Hindutva: Exploring the Idea of Hindu Nationalism" that at the age of 12, Savarkar led a march with his schoolmates to vandalise a mosque to take revenge against the atrocities committed by Muslims against Hindus.

Savarkar completed his bachelor’s degree from Fergusson College in Pune and went to England to study law with the help of Shyamji Krishna Varma.

He studied at the Gray's Inn Law College in London. There, he formed the 'Free India Society' to fight against the Britishers for freedom.

After completing his degree, Savarkar thought of the guerrilla war for attaining Independence. On the lines of the 'Revolt of 1857', he wrote a book titled “The History of the War of Indian Independence” which was banned by the British.

He allegedly prepared handmade bombs for guerrilla warfare. He provided legal defence to his friend Madan Lal Dhingra, who was accused in a murder case of a British Indian army officer.

In 1910 Savarkar was arrested on various charges and was convicted for his alleged complicity in the assassination of a British district magistrate in India. He was sentenced to life in prison at the ‘Kala Pani’ jail in the Andaman Islands and after his release from imprisonment, he worked in Ratnagiri against untouchability and other social issues.

During his imprisonment, he wrote the book ‘Hindutva: Who Is a Hindu? (1923)’, coining the term Hindutva, which later defined the Hindu nationalist ideology.

In his book ‘The History of the War of Indian Independence’, he analysed the circumstances of the 1857 uprising.

Veer Savarkar in 1937, became the president of 'Hindu Mahasabha'. He was also a strong critic of Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress.