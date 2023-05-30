Who is Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and what is fresh controversy on the freedom fighter?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhaghur village of Nashik, Maharashtra. He was regarded as a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, social reformer, and the founder of the Hindutva philosophy.

Actor Randeep Hooda has stirred yet another controversy surrounding Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The actor is going to portray Savarkar in his next film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

Sharing the teaser of the movie recently Hooda tweeted that freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose were inspired by Savarkar. This prompted Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to strongly refute the claims of Hooda.

Vinayak Damodar Savar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, has been in the news recently after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that Mumbai’s Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named after the controversial freedom fighter.