Who is Veena George? Former journalist likely to replace KK Shailaja as Kerala's health minister

Veena George, journalist-turned-politician, is likely to get a cabinet position in the new Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, several reports have suggested. She may take charge as the state’s health minister, replacing immensely popular KK Shailaja, who was at the centre of the southern state’s COVID-19 battle, they added.

Social media was abuzz with support for Shailaja, who was lauded for efficiently handling the COVID-19 crisis, after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) decided to drop her from the cabinet even as she emerged victorious on her seat by 60,000 votes.

The ruling party has resolved to not repeat any minister from the previous government except Pinarayi Vijayan, who will hold the chief ministerial post for the second consecutive term. Shailaja will now be given the post of the party’s Chief Whip.

Who is Veena George?

George, the former journalist who started her political career in 2016 as the CPI(M) candidate from Aranmula constituency, is set to serve her second stint in the state assembly. She was re-elected from Aranmula by a margin of 19,000 votes.

In 2019, she also contested Parliamentary Elections from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, however, lost to Congress opponent Anto Antony. George was also a member of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the CPI(M)’s student wing.

George is among 11 women MLAs who have been elected to Kerala state assembly in the recently concluded election. This is the second time when more than 10 women have been elected to the assembly after 1996 when there were 13 women MLAs. Of these 11 women, three will be part of the Kerala Cabinet. Apart from George, the other two are Prof R Bindu and J Chinchu Rani.

During George’s 15-year-long career in journalism, she worked as a reporter and news anchor with several Malayali news channels. She was one of the first women executive editors of a news organisation in Kerala. She was among the five Indian journalists who covered the 2012 US elections. George, who was a rank holder as she studied M.Sc (Physics), also has a B.Ed degree.