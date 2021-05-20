Who is Veena George? Former journalist likely to replace KK Shailaja as Kerala's health minister Updated : May 20, 2021 17:30:34 IST Veena George is among 11 women MLAs who have been elected to Kerala state assembly in the recently concluded polls. Social media was abuzz with support for Shailaja after CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) decided to drop her from the cabinet. Published : May 20, 2021 11:46 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply