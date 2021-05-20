  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics

Who is Veena George? Former journalist likely to replace KK Shailaja as Kerala's health minister

Updated : May 20, 2021 17:30:34 IST

Veena George is among 11 women MLAs who have been elected to Kerala state assembly in the recently concluded polls.
Social media was abuzz with support for Shailaja after CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) decided to drop her from the cabinet.
Who is Veena George? Former journalist likely to replace KK Shailaja as Kerala's health minister
Published : May 20, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses

EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses

New income tax e-filing portal to be launched on June 7; existing portal to be shut between June 1-6

New income tax e-filing portal to be launched on June 7; existing portal to be shut between June 1-6

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement