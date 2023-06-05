Who is UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case?

Mukhtar Ansari is a five-time MLA from the Mau Sadar Assembly seat. has been convicted to life imprisonment by a Varanasi court in the Congress leader Awadhesh Rai's murder case .

Awadhesh Rai was the brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai and was shot dead outside his Lahurabir residence on August 3, 1991.

Mukhtar Ansari emerged as a strongman in Uttar Pradesh’s Poorvanchal in the 1990s.

The five-time MLA built his empire at the intersection of crime and politics. Ansari became notorious for controlling his fiefdom with money and muscle power.

At one point in time, Ansari’s influence stretched across Mau, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Ballia and Chandauli of UP and the adjoining areas of neighbouring Bihar.

Although he had a direct role in several criminal activities, Ansari comes from a distinguished family. His paternal grandfather, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, was Indian National Congress’ President in 1927. His maternal grandfather, Mohammad Usman, served as a Brigadier in the Indian Army.

Ansari’s clout in that region can be gauged by the fact that he has been elected as an MLA from the Mau Sadar seat five times.

Ansari contested his first assembly election on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from this constituency in 1996.

He then contested as an independent and won the seat in 2002 after he was denied the party’s ticket. He went on to retain the Mau seat as an independent in the 2007 UP Assembly Elections. In the run-up to the 2009 Lok Sabha Elections, he rejoined the BSP and unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary election against veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

Ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly Elections, BSP supremo Mayawati dropped Mukhtar Ansari as a candidate from the Mau seat due to his controversial background.

Although Ansari did not contest the elections in 2022, his son Abbas Ansari was fielded by the Samajwadi Party's ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) from the Mau Sadar seat.