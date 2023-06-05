Who is UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case?

2 Min(s) Read
Mukhtar Ansari, the gangster-turned-politician from Uttar Pradesh, has been convicted by a Varanasi court in the Congress leader Awadhesh Rai's murder case. The special MP-MLA court sentenced Ansari to life imprisonment in the 32-year-old murder case.
Awadhesh Rai was the brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai and was shot dead outside his Lahurabir residence on August 3, 1991.
Mukhtar Ansari emerged as a strongman in Uttar Pradesh’s Poorvanchal in the 1990s.