Who is UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case?

Mukhtar Ansari is a five-time MLA from the Mau Sadar Assembly seat. has been convicted to life imprisonment by a Varanasi court in the Congress leader Awadhesh Rai's murder case .

Awadhesh Rai was the brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai and was shot dead outside his Lahurabir residence on August 3, 1991.

Mukhtar Ansari emerged as a strongman in Uttar Pradesh’s Poorvanchal in the 1990s.