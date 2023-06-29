Who is T S Singh Deo? Why Congress picked him as Chhattisgarh Deputy CM in a poll year

By CNBCTV18.com

The announcement of the appointment came after two meetings held in Delhi in which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the Chhattisgarh leadership were present.

Senio r Congress leader TS Singh Deo has been chosen as the new deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh. KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation), on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment. TS Singh Deo is one the tallest Congress leaders in the state and a political rival of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Chhattisgarh goes to polls later this year.

“INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji has approved the proposal for the appointment of Sh. TS Singh Deo @TS_SinghDeo ji as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He is a loyal Congress leader and an able administrator. The state will benefit greatly from his services as Deputy CM. We are confident that the people of Chhattisgarh will re-elect the Congress with a thumping majority under the leadership of Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji,” Venugopal tweeted. INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji has approved the proposal for appointment of Sh. TS Singh Deo @TS_SinghDeo ji as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He is a loyal Congress leader and an able administrator. The state will benefit greatly from his services as…— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 28, 2023 The announcement was made hours after a meeting of the Congress leadership in Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the senior Chhattisgarh leaders were present.