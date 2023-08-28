Karnataka labour minister Santosh Lad has hinted that two prominent Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are likely to join Congress soon.

“There is information that former minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and former MLA S I Chikkanagoudar will join the Congress. But nobody has contacted me in this regard,” Lad told reporters, according to Deccan Herald.

The Dharwad district in-charge minister’s comments have sparked speculations over former BJP minister Munenakoppa and MLA Chikkanagoudar switching sides to the ruling party.

Responding to Lad’s comments, Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi stated that no BJP MLA or any other leaders from the party are planning to switch to the Congress. He mentioned that some BJP leaders may have met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for personal reasons. He also mentioned that he was not aware of any such development.

According to a TV9 Kannada report, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa is expected to hold a press conference on Monday, August 28 over the speculations about joining Congress.

Who is Shankar Munenakoppa?

Shankar Munenakoppa is a former BJP Minister and MLA from Navalgund Assembly constituency in Dharwad district. He is considered a strong local leader of the BJP in Dharwad. In the 2018 Assembly elections, he secured victory by a margin of nearly 20,000 votes against Janata Dal-Secular candidate N H Konaraddi.

In the 2023 elections, he lost to sitting Congress MLA Konaraddi by more than 23,000 votes. He won from Navalgund constituency for the first time with a BJP ticket in 2008 and in 2013 he lost the Assembly election against Konaraddi.

Munenkoppa has served as the Minister of Textiles and Sugarcane as well as the Minister of Urban Infrastructure and Finance Corporation under former CM BS Yediyurappa’s government.

He was also the political secretary to Jagadish Shettar during Shettar's tenure as Chief Minister from 2021-23.

Munenakoppa runs a transport business. He was born June 1, 1969, in Amaragol in Hubli.