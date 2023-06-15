Who is Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu minister admitted to hospital after ED arrest in cash-for-jobs scam

Balaji was arrested in a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam that allegedly took place when he served as the transport minister of Tamil Nadu from 2011-2015.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on June 14 after a series of raids and a marathon questioning for nearly 18 hours. After his arrest, the DMK minister broke down while being taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

At the hospital, the minister reportedly underwent a coronary angiogram. The Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai informed that the minister has been advised to undergo bypass surgery at the earliest, in a medical bulletin on Wednesday.

The ED arrested Balaji in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam which occurred in the state’s transport department, allegedly during Balaji’s tenure as Transport minister under the AIADMK regime from 2011 to 2015.

Several parties including the Congress condemned the move and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of practicing vendetta politics by pressurising leaders from opposition parties.

Who is Senthil Balaji?

Senthil Balaji was born on October 21, 1975, to an agricultural family in Rameswarapatti in Karur district.

Balaji did his schooling at the Rameswarapatti Government School then the Vivekananda School in Pasupathypalayam, and finally at the Municipal Higher Secondary School in Karur.

His political career started at the early age of 21 and he has been active in politics since then. He began his public service as a local body member in 1997.

In 2006, he was elected from the Karur constituency in the assembly elections as an AIADMK cadre.

He was given the portfolio of the minister for transport in J Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet from 2011 to 2015.

He was then elected as an MLA from the Aravakurichi constituency in the 2016 elections. Balaji played a significant role in the AIADMK to save the government following Jayalalithaa’s demise.

He then joined the DMK in the presence of current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on December 14, 2018.

He was soon appointed as the district secretary and then he became a DMK candidate in the by-election for the Aravakurichi constituency. He successfully won the seat in 2019 marking his fourth term as an MLA.

He again secured a victory in the 2021 assembly elections.

He currently serves as the minister for electricity, prohibition and excise.