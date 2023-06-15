CNBC TV18
Who is Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu minister admitted to hospital after ED arrest in cash for jobs scam

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 12:06:40 PM IST (Published)

Balaji was arrested in a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam that allegedly took place when he served as the transport minister of Tamil Nadu from 2011-2015.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on June 14 after a series of raids and a marathon questioning for nearly 18 hours. After his arrest, the DMK minister broke down while being taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

At the hospital, the minister reportedly underwent a coronary angiogram. The Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai informed that the minister has been advised to undergo bypass surgery at the earliest, in a medical bulletin on Wednesday.
The ED arrested Balaji in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam which occurred in the state’s transport department, allegedly during Balaji’s tenure as Transport minister under the AIADMK regime from 2011 to 2015.
