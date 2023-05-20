Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, an influential figure in Karnataka politics, emerged victorious as a Congress candidate from the Yamakanmardi constituency in Belagavi district. He is also the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The new government in Karnataka was officially sworn in today, with Siddaramaiah assuming office as the Chief Minister for a second term and DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Alongside eight MLAs were inducted as Cabinet Ministers.

The new Karnataka Cabinet included many veteran Congress leaders including former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Satish Jarkiholi

Who is Satish Jarkiholi?

Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, an influential figure in Karnataka politics, won from the Yamakanmardi constituency in the Belagavi district in the recently concluded Assembly election. Satish Jarkiholi is also the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Born on 1 June 1962 in Gokak, Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi comes from a politically active family. He is the brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, a BJP MLA from Gokak, and Balachandra Jarkiholi, who represents the Arabhavi constituency. Satish Jarkiholi is married to Shakuntala Jarkiholi, and the couple has a son and a daughter.

Satish Jarkiholi, affectionately called ‘Sahukar’ in his constituency, is known for his outspoken nature and his activism against superstitions. He is a prominent figure in the sugar industry and holds significant influence in the politically significant Belagavi district.

As a member of the Nayak-Valmiki Scheduled Tribe community, Satish Jarkiholi is one of five politically influential brothers in his family. While the Jarkiholi brothers often find themselves as political opponents, Satish stands out as someone who does not rely on astrology or auspicious days for his political decisions. As the founder of the “Manava Bandhutva Vedike” organisation, which opposes superstitions, he has challenged conventional beliefs by filing nominations on what is considered an inauspicious day.

Satish Jarkiholi served as the Minister of Forest, Ecology, and Environment in Karnataka from December 2018 to July 2019. He also held portfolios related to small-scale industries and excise in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. In the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy, he served as the Minister for Forest and Environment.

Throughout his political career, Satish Jarkiholi has made significant contributions to his constituency and the cooperative sector. He enjoys popularity among the people of his constituency and surrounding areas. In his efforts to combat superstitions, he has even spent nights in graveyards during the death anniversaries of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Despite facing electoral challenges, such as an unsuccessful bid in the 2021 by-poll for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Satish Jarkiholi continues to be a prominent figure in Karnataka politics.