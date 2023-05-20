Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, an influential figure in Karnataka politics, emerged victorious as a Congress candidate from the Yamakanmardi constituency in Belagavi district. He is also the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The new government in Karnataka was officially sworn in today, with Siddaramaiah assuming office as the Chief Minister for a second term and DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Alongside eight MLAs were inducted as Cabinet Ministers.

The new Karnataka Cabinet included many veteran Congress leaders including former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Satish Jarkiholi

Who is Satish Jarkiholi?

Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, an influential figure in Karnataka politics, won from the Yamakanmardi constituency in the Belagavi district in the recently concluded Assembly election. Satish Jarkiholi is also the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).