English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWho is Satish Jarkiholi, Belagavi’s influential leader and new Karnataka Minister

Who is Satish Jarkiholi, Belagavi’s influential leader and new Karnataka Minister

Who is Satish Jarkiholi, Belagavi’s influential leader and new Karnataka Minister
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 5:36:12 PM IST (Updated)

Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, an influential figure in Karnataka politics, emerged victorious as a Congress candidate from the Yamakanmardi constituency in Belagavi district. He is also the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The new government in Karnataka was officially sworn in today, with Siddaramaiah assuming office as the Chief Minister for a second term and DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Alongside eight MLAs were inducted as Cabinet Ministers.

The new Karnataka Cabinet included many veteran Congress leaders including former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Satish Jarkiholi
Who is Satish Jarkiholi?
Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, an influential figure in Karnataka politics, won from the Yamakanmardi constituency in the Belagavi district in the recently concluded Assembly election. Satish Jarkiholi is also the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X