Who is Rivaba Jadeja, the most likely candidate to win from Jamnagar in Gujarat?

Rivaba, who is contesting polls from the Jamnagar North constituency, initially trailed behind AAP's Karshanbhai Kamrur and Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja. However, the debutant quickly gained ground to overtake her rivals and jump to the top spot.

Rivaba was leading by 22,364 votes, as per the Election Commission’s latest update as of 12:45 pm. Jadeja garnered 49,614 votes, while AAP’s Karshanbhai Kamrur is second with 22,364 votes and Congress’ Bipendrasinh Jadeja stood in the third spot with 14,070 votes.

Who is Rivaba Jadeja?

Rivasinh Hardevsinh Solanki or Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja is a Rajkot native. She studied mechanical engineering at the Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science in Gujarat's Rajkot. She got married to Ravindra Jadeja in 2016.

She is contesting on the BJP’s ticket from the Jamnagar North constituency. Jamnagar is also the hometown of Ravindra Jadeja.

Rivaba is related to veteran Congress leader Hari Singh Solanki. She has served in the community organisation Karni Sena where she was the chief of the women’s wing.

She formally joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and has been active in the Jamnagar-Saurashtra region. For the 2022 assembly elections, Rivaba replaced sitting BJP MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. She has been travelling across villages in the region over the past few months to gain support for voters.