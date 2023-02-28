Who is Manik Saha, dental surgeon-turned-incumbent Chief Minister of Tripura?

Manik Saha quit Congress in 2016 and joined the BJP. He quickly rose through the ranks in his new political outfit, eventually becoming the president of the party's state unit in 2020. Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura in 2022 after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned

The counting of votes in Tripura will begin on March 2, but exit polls have already predicted a solid victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the BJP is likely to form a government with its ally, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), discussions are on about the next chief minister in the state. One of the names on the list is incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Dental surgeon-turned-politician, Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura in 2022 after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned with less than a year to go until state elections. The 70-year-old former Congress leader suddenly found himself in the top position despite having joined the BJP only six years ago.

Saha held the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura before he was made the chief minister. He fought and won the assembly by-poll from the Town Bordowali constituency.

Saha completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery from the Government Dental College, Patna. He was a professor and head of the dental department at the Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

Saha quit Congress in 2016 and joined the BJP. He quickly rose through the ranks in his new political outfit, eventually becoming the president of the party's state unit after Deb quit the position in 2020.

He was the former president of the Tripura Cricket Association and a former badminton player. Saha is known in the state for his clean image and honest politics. His elevation as CM was seen as a brand renewal exercise to help BJP solidify its grasp in Tripura as well as the other northeastern states.

