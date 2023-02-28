Who is Conrad Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya?

Conrad Sangma is the younger son of nine-time Lok Sabha MP and former leader of the NPP, Purno Agitok Sangma. He studied at St. Columba’s School, New Delhi, the University of Pennsylvania and Imperial College, University of London. He started his political career in 1990 as the campaign manager of his father.

As exit polls are suggesting a hung assembly in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has hinted that the National People’s Party (NPP) will probably look at post-poll alliances to form the government. Despite having contested the elections alone, the NPP may see itself tie up with former friends Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Born on January 27, 1978, in Tura, Meghalaya, Sangma became the chief minister in 2018 in the BJP-backed government following a hung assembly. He is one of the youngest chief ministers in India. He is the younger son of nine-time Lok Sabha MP and former leader of the NPP, Purno Agitok Sangma.

Sangma studied at St. Columba’s School, New Delhi, University of Pennsylvania and Imperial College, University of London. He started his political career in 1990 when he became the campaign manager for his father who was at the time in Congress. Senior Sangma was expelled from Congress in 1999. He along with Sharad Pawar formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Conrad Sangma and his elder brother James Sangma were elected to the Meghalaya Assembly from the NCP. Sangma was given several important portfolios including Finance, Power, Tourism, and IT, and presented his first state budget within 10 days of becoming the Finance Minister for the state.

Sangma became a Member of Parliament after being elected from the Tura constituency after his father passed away mid-term. He resigned from his seat in 2018 after the Meghalaya State Assembly, but the constituency remained in family control as his younger sister Agatha Sangma was elected from Tura in the by-poll. After his father’s death, Sangma also took over the leadership of the NPP.

Sangma has since worked towards improving the state's infrastructure, boosting the tourism sector, and promoting the development of industries in Meghalaya. Sangma is a talented musician. He plays the guitar and is known for being a fan of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden. Sangma also has a keen interest in sports, having served as the President of the Meghalaya Cricket Association and Sports Academy.