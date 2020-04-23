  • SENSEX
WHO chief brushes off resignation calls, appeals for US aid

Updated : April 23, 2020 08:10 AM IST

The US is the Geneva-based agency's biggest donor, providing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of support each year.
A group of Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives last week suggested that Trump should condition any voluntary US contributions to the WHO this year on Tedros' resignation.
