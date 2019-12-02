#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
White House says it won’t participate in impeachment hearing

Updated : December 02, 2019 07:34 AM IST

The Democratic majority on the House Intelligence Committee says its report will speak for itself in laying out possible charges of bribery or “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the constitutional standard for impeachment.
The White House was invited to attend the Wednesday hearing, but its counsel declined in a fiery letter released Sunday evening.
Democrats were aiming for a final House vote by Christmas, which would set the stage for a likely Senate trial in January.
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
