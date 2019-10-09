#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
White House says it will refuse to cooperate with Donald Trump impeachment inquiry

Updated : October 09, 2019 07:21 AM IST

The White House said on Tuesday it would refuse to cooperate with an "illegitimate, unconstitutional" congressional impeachment inquiry, setting Republican President Donald Trump on a collision course with the Democratic-led US House of Representatives.
White House lawyer Cipollone described the probe as "a naked political strategy" that violated Trump's due process rights and was designed to reverse the 2016 presidential election and influence the November 2020 election.
A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday found support for impeachment unchanged among all Americans -holding at 45 percent since last week — but rising among Democrats. Opposition to impeachment also dropped by 2 percentage points from last week to 39 percent.
