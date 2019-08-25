Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
White House says Donald Trump regrets not raising tariffs higher

Updated : August 25, 2019 05:53 PM IST

US President Donald Trump's only regret in hiking tariffs on China is that he didn't raise them higher, his press secretary said Sunday after the president had earlier signaled some remorse for an escalating trade war with China.
Trump earlier issued an extraordinary threat to declare a national emergency in an attempt to force US businesses to cut ties with China.
Trump told reporters he has "no plans right now" to follow through on his emergency declaration threat, but insisted he would be within his rights to use a 1977 law used to target rogue regimes, terrorists and drug traffickers as the newest weapon in the clash between the world's largest economies
