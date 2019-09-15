Politics
White House does not rule out Trump-Rouhani meeting despite Saudi oil field attacks
Updated : September 15, 2019 08:38 PM IST
The White House on Sunday did not rule out a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, even after Washington accused Iran of being behind drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the attacks on Saturday "did not help" prospects for a meeting between the two leaders during the United Nations General Assembly this month but she left open the possibility it could happen.
The Trump administration's sanctions and "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile program will continue whether or not the two leaders meet, she added.
