White House coronavirus task force members, including Anthony Fauci, face quarantine

Updated : May 10, 2020 11:33 AM IST

Fauci's institute said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested regularly.
Vice-president Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.
Donald Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide as spokeswoman Katie Miller, said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House.
